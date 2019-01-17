Sens Announce Fan Fest Details

January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce details on its Fan Fest which will be free to the general public.

Taking place on Family Day Weekend on Feb. 17 from 10am-1pm inside CAA Arena, fans will have the opportunity to watch a Senators practice ahead of the team's Family Day game on Feb. 18.

Post-practice, fans will have the option to skate with members of the Senators and take part in a variety of on-ice activities. Fans can also interact with players on the concourses through a number of interactive games and will be able to take pictures with their favourite Sens players and get autographs. Dressing room tours will also be available.

Senators merchandise will also be available to purchase while a variety of prizes will be handed out throughout the day.

Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the Sens' Family Package, which includes two tickets, a Sens lunch bag and a signed puck for games on Feb. 15, Feb. 16 and Feb. 18, are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.