Canucks Recall Tanner Kero from Comets
January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled forward Tanner Kero from the Utica Comets.
Kero, 26, leads the Comets in assists (21), and shares the team lead in points (37) and power play goals (7). He split the 2017.18 season between the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-3 in eight games) and Rockford IceHogs (8-12-20 in 36 games). The 6-0, 185-pound centre has appeared in 72 career NHL games, collecting 22 points (8-14-22).
