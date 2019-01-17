'The Nasty Boys' to be Special Guests for Roadrunners Wrestling Night on January 25

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that iconic wrestling superstars "The Nasty Boys" are set to join the team for its "Wrestling Night", taking place on Friday, January 25 at Tucson Arena.

Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags, known for their brawling and hardcore wrestling since the mid-to-late 1980's, will be featured as special guests for the evening, participating in events throughout the evening and signing autographs for fans.

On the evening when the Roadrunners drop the puck against the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m., the duo from "Nastyville" will also be the ceremonial puck droppers prior to faceoff.

An exclusive "Wrestling Night" ticket package, which features a ticket and a special Roadrunners Championship Belt Wrestling Night T-Shirt is available for in two types and can be purchased HERE.

Ladies Night

Friday, January 25 will also be the Roadrunners second "Ladies Night" of the season presented by Genesis/OBGYN.

For only $40 ($20 for Roadrunners Season Ticket Members) the package includes the following. Ladies Night tickets can be purchased HERE.

One (1) ticket to the team's game that night against the Bakersfield Condors - 7 p.m.

One (1) drink ticket

One (1) limited edition "Ladies Night" t-shirt

Light Fare

Pregame "Chalk-Talk - Hockey 101" with Head Coach Jay Varady

College Night

College students interested in attending "Wrestling Night" can also take advantage of it being another "College Night" at Tucson Arena. Ticket packages for the event are just $25 and include one (1) ticket, one (1) Roadrunners hat and two (2) drink vouchers. To purchase a College Night package, click HERE.

Dusty's Family Value Pack

Bring your family to "Wrestling Night" with a Dusty's Family Value Pack! Four (4) tickets and a $20 food voucher for just $99, a $37 savings. Purchase yours today for next Friday, February 23 and March 24.

On-The-Ice

Following a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night, the 20-10-3-1 Roadrunners remain in second place in the AHL's Pacific Division. Forward Adam Helewka had both goals in the third period of the win, giving him the team lead now with 11.

