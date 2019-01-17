Flyers Acquire Right Wing Justin Bailey from Buffalo

January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, NHL affiliate of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced today they have acquired Justin Bailey from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Taylor Leier.

Bailey, 23, has played 37 games in the American Hockey League this season for the Rochester Americans totaling 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists.

A native of Buffalo, Bailey has split time between Rochester and Buffalo in each of the last three seasons. He played in 12 games for the Sabres last year, recording three goals and an assist for four points. In 52 career NHL games, all with Buffalo, Bailey has five goals and three assists for eight points.

The 6-foot-4 winger was a 20-goal scorer in each of his first two AHL seasons, posting 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points in 75 games in 2015-16 and then picking up 23 goals and 13 assists for 46 points in 53 games a year later. Bailey has tallied 62 goals, 54 assists and 116 points in 196 games for the Rochester Americans.

Prior to turning pro, Bailey played three years in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kitchener Rangers and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, where he totaled 75 goals and 73 assists for 148 points in 168 career games. He was selected by the Sabres in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Taylor Leier, 24, had 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season. He has totaled 136 points in 226 games for the Phantoms over the last five seasons and ranks second in Lehigh Valley history in games played.

Lehigh Valley plays tomorrow night in Hartford at 7:15pm before returning to PPL Center Saturday at 7:05 to face the Rochester Americans on STAR WARS NIGHT.

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2019

