Wolves Claim First-Place Showdown

ROSEMONT, Illinois -- The Chicago Wolves took over first place in the Central Division on Wednesday night, topping the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-2 at Allstate Arena.

Center Gage Quinney tallied two goals while forwards Daniel Carr and Tyler Wong and defenseman Dylan Coghlan also scored for Chicago (23-13-3-1). Netminder Oscar Dansk (14-6-2) made 28 saves in the win.

Forwards Dominic Turgeon and Givani Smith each scored for Grand Rapids (21-13-3-4) while goaltender Patrik Rybar (9-6-5) saved 22 shots. The Griffins and the Iowa Wild trail the Wolves by 1 point in the division race.

"Look at our division," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "Every game we've had seems like an important game. I was happy with our game tonight. I really was."

Turgeon set up Grand Rapids with a goal at 2:02, breaking into the Wolves zone and slipping a shot under Dansk's elbow, and the Griffins would take a 1-0 lead into first intermission.

The Wolves responded with three goals in the second period, taking the lead for good over the Griffins. Coghlan lit the lamp first on a 5-on-3 advantage, sending a one-timer from the top of the left circle between Rybar's pads at 5:52.

Just 62 seconds later, Quinney snagged a puck from one of the Griffins at the Wolves blue line and raced in on Rybar. Quinney deked right before shooting left for his 10th goal of the season and a 2-1 Wolves lead.

Smith tied it up for the Griffins at 14:13, grabbing the puck off the faceoff to Dansk's right and sending a quick shot under his glove, but it took the Wolves just 15 seconds to regain the lead.

Forward Tye McGinn was low in the Griffins zone and sent a pass up the boards to defenseman Erik Brännström at the point. Brännström centered himself before sending a slap shot in toward Wong, who tipped the shot over Rybar at 14:28.

Quinney put away his second at the 8:35 mark of the third period, catching a pass from behind the net in the slot and sending it over Rybar's blocker.

Carr sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:41.

