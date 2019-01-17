Iacopelli Recalled to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have recalled forward Matheson Iacopelli from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Iacopelli, 24, was assigned to the Fuel on Jan. 9 and skated in three ECHL games with Indy. He made his team season debut on Jan. 11 vs. Fort Wayne and combined for 12 shots over his three appearances. Iacopelli has now totaled 10 points (9g, 1a) in 13 career ECHL games from 2017-19.

The Woodhaven, Michigan native returns to Rockford where he has logged two goals and two assists in 25 AHL games during his second full season with the IceHogs. He opened the campaign with points in back-to-back games (1g, 1a) and most recently picked up an assist on Rockford's lone goal during a 2-1 loss at Grand Rapids on Dec. 31.

