Iacopelli Recalled to Rockford
January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have recalled forward Matheson Iacopelli from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.
Iacopelli, 24, was assigned to the Fuel on Jan. 9 and skated in three ECHL games with Indy. He made his team season debut on Jan. 11 vs. Fort Wayne and combined for 12 shots over his three appearances. Iacopelli has now totaled 10 points (9g, 1a) in 13 career ECHL games from 2017-19.
The Woodhaven, Michigan native returns to Rockford where he has logged two goals and two assists in 25 AHL games during his second full season with the IceHogs. He opened the campaign with points in back-to-back games (1g, 1a) and most recently picked up an assist on Rockford's lone goal during a 2-1 loss at Grand Rapids on Dec. 31.
NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.
The IceHogs take the Grand Rapids Griffins on Fleece Blanket Giveaway Night. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.
