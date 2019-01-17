Moose Sign Forward Chris Collins

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Chris Collins to a professional tryout.

Collins, 26, is in his first professional season and leads the ECHL with 48 points (19G, 29A) in 37 games. The Kalamazoo Wings centre ranks fourth in the league in both goals and assists. Prior to turning pro, Collins spent five seasons at the University of Calgary, where he recorded 131 points (57G, 74A) in 140 games.

The Moose host the San Antonio Rampage this weekend for a pair of 2 p.m. matchups with Grassroots Hockey Day on Saturday, featuring a Mason Appleton mini-bobblehead giveaway, and Star Wars Day on Sunday. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Chris Collins

Centre

Born April, 18 1992 -- Calgary, Alta.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 207 -- Shoots L

