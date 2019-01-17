Country Star Brett Young to Perform Post-Game January 25

January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The first show in the Admirals 2019 Concert Series is coming soon when Country Music Star Brett Young will performs LIVE from the Summerfest Stage at Panther Arena following the team's game on Friday January 25 at 7 pm against the Iowa Wild in the FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night.

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game. In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes are available for just $20. The on-ice passes allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the state. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket and are on sale now.

Brett Young's sophomore album TICKET TO L.A. hit #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart upon its December 2018 release. The album follows his colossal 2017 self-titled debut, which dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks and quickly reached RIAA PLATINUM certification. Delivering four consecutive No. 1 PLATINUM certified hits, Young was recently named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year and his 3X PLATINUM smash hit "In Case You Didn't Know" was bestowed with the top honor at the BMI Country Awards as their "Song of the Year."

Fans can purchase tickets for the hockey-music doubleheader at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

The other shows in the Admirals Concert Series include STYX on February 8, Judah & the Lion on March 9, and Billy Currington on April 13.

Brett Young Official Biography:

With piercing blue eyes and standing tall at 6' 6," it's impossible to miss ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year Brett Young. The former college pitcher and avid songwriter uses his competitive edge to create music that critics, radio and fans cannot stop raving about. "An ace songwriter" (Entertainment Weekly) Brett has spent many late nights in the recording studio strumming chords and perfecting lyrics that encompass his "CALIVILLE" sound - the world between Brett's SoCal roots and Music City coming-of-age. This can be heard on his PLATINUM-certified "soothing, approachable self-titled debut album" (New York Times) from BMLG, which released February 10, 2017. Produced by Dann Huff, Brett is credited on 11 of the 12 tracks, showcasing his "melodic craftsmanship" (Billboard) through his songwriting.

"I think my background has a lot to do with my work ethic," expresses Brett. "There is a discipline that you learn growing up playing sports, which I did through college. It is always my goal to work harder than the next guy."

Brett's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics are derived from a myriad of personal experience. One pass through the California native's self-titled debut release, you are completely immersed in his love, passion, hope and honesty.

"Everyone leaves a trail of 'almosts' and bittersweet memories behind on the road to 'the one'," says Brett. "It has happened to me on my journey - it happens to everyone - but I'm learning to use those moments now when I write music. I'm a hopeless romantic who feels everything, and that shows in my songs."

Brett makes love look like an art form in the consecutive No. 1 debut singles, PLATINUM-certified "Sleep Without You," 3X PLATINUM-certified "In Case You Didn't Know," PLATINUM-certified "Like I Loved You", and PLATINUM-certified "Mercy." Brett's azure-hued gaze pierces through the audience, understanding each person's point of view and displaying an unnerving vulnerability as he introduces his music throughout Nashville.

"I grew up with Marvin Gaye, Kenny Rogers, Tim McGraw - emotionally expressive singers. I like that the emotion carries the songs, where the music is almost secondary," he explains. "Tim McGraw's 'Don't Take The Girl' - that for me was the first time I heard a country song and said this is what I wanna do. That influenced me; as a songwriter and a performer, I want to connect like that. When your audience really feels what you're singing, it becomes about much more than the show. You have a connection...you truly have a fan and a shared special moment."

His BMLG Records introduction follows a string of previously released recordings that gathered a cult following, with more folks jumping on board every day. Having previously toured with Superstars Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Lady Antebellum, Brett spent the fall of 2017 selling out his first headlining CALIVILLE TOUR, before joining Thomas Rhett's LIFE CHANGES 2018 TOUR. Brett recently announced his headlining CMT ON TOUR: HERE TONIGHT for the fall of 2018. Between a packed tour schedule and performances on Today Show, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live, LIVE with Kelly & Ryan and NPR's Here & Now; and recently being named Brand Ambassador for clothing line William Rast's Fall 2018 ad campaign, Brett Young is capturing international attention. Rolling Stone has proclaimed that he is "destined for mass appeal" with Washington Post declaring "Young is in the fast lane to become one of country's breakout stars."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.