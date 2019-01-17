Sabres Acquire Forward Leier

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has acquired forward Taylor Leier from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Justin Bailey.

Leier (5'11", 180 lbs., 2/15/1994) will join the Rochester Americans (AHL) after recording 19 points (10+9) in 34 AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms so far this season. Now in his fifth professional season, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has totaled 136 points (56+80) in 226 career regular-season games with the Phantoms. In 2017, he was named the Most Valuable Player at the AHL All-Star Classic.

Since being selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Leier has appeared in 55 NHL games, recording seven points (2+5). He spent the entire 2017-18 season with the Flyers, appearing in a career-high 39 NHL games.

