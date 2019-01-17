Sabres Acquire Forward Leier
January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has acquired forward Taylor Leier from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Justin Bailey.
Leier (5'11", 180 lbs., 2/15/1994) will join the Rochester Americans (AHL) after recording 19 points (10+9) in 34 AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms so far this season. Now in his fifth professional season, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has totaled 136 points (56+80) in 226 career regular-season games with the Phantoms. In 2017, he was named the Most Valuable Player at the AHL All-Star Classic.
Since being selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Leier has appeared in 55 NHL games, recording seven points (2+5). He spent the entire 2017-18 season with the Flyers, appearing in a career-high 39 NHL games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2019
- Flyers Acquire Right Wing Justin Bailey from Buffalo - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sabres Acquire Forward Leier - Rochester Americans
- Registration for 10th Annual Bowl-A-Thon Opens Friday, January 18 - Rockford IceHogs
- Hogberg Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Texas Stars Return Brad McClure to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Iacopelli Recalled to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Canes Recall Nedeljkovic from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Florida Panthers Recall D Josh Brown from Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Country Star Brett Young to Perform Post-Game January 25 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jost, Graves Assigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Sens Announce Fan Fest Details - Belleville Senators
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- Sound Tigers to Host Star Wars Night this Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Special Appearances Highlight Phantoms Racing Night on Friday January 25th - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Canucks Recall Tanner Kero from Comets - Utica Comets
- Moose Sign Forward Chris Collins - Manitoba Moose
- D Frank Hora Recalled from Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anthony Stolarz Loaned to Phantoms for Conditioning Purposes - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Extend Point Streak to 15 with 2-1 Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Derek Grant from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Joseph Blandisi - San Diego Gulls
- Stars Unable to Erase Early Gulls Lead - Texas Stars
- Griffins Tied for Second After 5-2 Loss to Wolves - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Michael Del Zotto from Vancouver for Luke Schenn and a 2019 Seventh-Round Draft Pick - San Diego Gulls
- Currie Records Hat Trick in Condors 4-2 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Special Teams Fuel Rocket's 4-2 Victory over Senators - Laval Rocket
- Moose Take Down Milwaukee with Four Straight Goals - Manitoba Moose
- Graovac, Quine Find Twine in Loss at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Lyon and Leier Lead Phantoms Past Springfield - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Claim First-Place Showdown - Chicago Wolves
- 'The Nasty Boys' to be Special Guests for Roadrunners Wrestling Night on January 25 - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Sabres Acquire Forward Leier
- Amerks Weekly
- Smith's Hat Trick Helps Amerks Turn the Tables on Marlies
- Amerks Fall in First of Two with Marlies
- Sabres Assign Smith to Rochester