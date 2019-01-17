Sound Tigers to Host Star Wars Night this Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, Conn . - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, are excited to host Star Wars Night this Saturday at Webster Bank Arena. The widely-popular promotional event features a 7 p.m. matchup against Boston's affiliate, the Providence Bruins, and the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free lightsaber at the door.

An annual tradition, Star Wars Night encourages fans to dress up as their favorite characters from the trilogy. In addition, the Connecticut Garrison of the 501st Legion and the Saber Guild Kessel Temple will each be on hand to meet and greet fans, and take pictures in various locations on the concourse. The Saber Guild Kessel Temple will also be holding Padawan Training in the Harbor Club during the pregame and intermissions to teach kids lightsaber techniques!

A $25 ticket package is on sale now (online or over the phone only), which includes access to the game and a food voucher valid for one (1) hot dog, one (1) soft drink, one (1) bag of chips and one (1) guaranteed lightsaber. Fans may call the Sound Tigers front office at 203-345-2300 ext. 7 or CLICK HERE to purchase!

Food vouchers will be available for pick up the day of the game on the main concourse. Packages are limited so purchase yours now while supplies last! They are not available at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office.

Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Hockey and Hops (Mar. 17), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19) and Princess Night (Mar. 30). Regional hockey fans will also be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24). View the full 2018-19 promotional schedule.

For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.

