Texas Stars Loan Three Players to Idaho Steelheads

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club loaned forward Keaton Mastrodonato, defenseman Jake Murray and goaltender Bryan Thomson to the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL.

Mastrodonato, 23, returns to Idaho after skating in 19 games for the Stars where he accumulated four goals, eight penalty minutes and a -3 rating. The rookie forward our of Canisius College scored his first AHL goal on Jan. 26 in a 4-3 overtime win against Coachella Valley. In 36 ECHL games this season, Mastrodonato has 35 points (20-15=35) for the Steelheads. The Powell River, British Columbia native signed an AHL contract with Texas on July 25, 2023.

Murray, 21, appeared in 19 games for Texas and compiled six shots on goal, eight penalty minutes and a -7 rating. The Oakville, Ontario native returns to the Steelheads where he totaled four points (1-3=4) in 13 games earlier this season. The rookie defenseman signed an AHL contract with Texas on Oct. 13, 2023.

Thomson, 21, has a 16-7-1 record, a 2.88 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 27 games this season for the Steelheads. The rookie goaltender has yet to make his AHL debut after signing a two-year contract with Texas on July 27, 2023.

Texas embarks on a five-game road trip over a span of eight days, starting Saturday at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Arizona. The Stars face the Roadrunners at 9:00 p.m. CT on Saturday and 6:00 p.m. CT on Sunday. Catch the action on AHL TV.

