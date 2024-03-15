Thunderbirds Sign Sam Bitten to 2-Year Extension
March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced that the club has signed forward Sam Bitten to a two-year AHL contract extension.
Bitten, 23, joined the Thunderbirds this season after playing three seasons professionally in Europe. In 16 games with Springfield, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound winger has garnered 41 penalty minutes, one goal, and two assists. He picked up his first AHL goal on Feb. 25 at Bridgeport.
Before turning pro in 2020, Bitten skated in parts of four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Ottawa 67's and Sarnia Sting, where he tallied 91 points (34g, 57a) and 91 penalty minutes in 202 games.
Upon his arrival to the Thunderbirds, Sam and brother Will became the first set of brothers to ever lace up in the same game for the Thunderbirds on Oct. 21 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets for the remainder of the 2023-24 season can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. In addition, 2024-25 season ticket memberships are on sale now.
