Eagles Come Up Short In 2-1 Shootout Loss To Calgary

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Ondrej Pavel found the back of the net, while goaltender Ivan Prosvetov made 32 saves on 33 shots, but it would not be enough, as the Eagles fell to the Calgary Wranglers 2-1 in a shootout on Friday. Wranglers' goaltender Oscar Dansk turned aside 32 of the 33 shots he faced to earn the win in net. The loss was Colorado's fourth-consecutive defeat, as the Eagles finished 0-for-2 on the power play and have not converted on the man-advantage in nine straight games.

Calgary would strike first in the contest, as defenseman Jonathan Aspirot lit the lamp from the bottom of the right-wing circle, giving the Wrangers a 1-0 edge at the 13:16 mark of the first period. Each team would go 0-for-1 on the power play in the opening frame and Calgary would take its 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Eagles would earn a chance to net their first goal when forward Spencer Smallman earned a penalty shot at the 11:29 mark of the second period. Smallman's attempt would sail over the crossbar; however, and the contest remained scoreless.

Colorado would finally even things up minutes later, when Pavel wrapped behind the net before feeding the puck over the outstretched leg of Dansk, tying the game at 1-1 with 7:47 remaining in the period. The Eagles would go on to outshoot Calgary 13-9 in the middle frame, as the two teams left for the second intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

The goaltenders would the scoresheet clean in the third period, as Prosvetov stopped all seven shots he faced, while Dansk turned aside Colorado's 10 opportunities on net.

As the game progressed to sudden-death overtime, the Wranglers would earn three shots on goal, while holding the Eagles to just one official shot on net. With neither side able to light the lamp in the extra frame, the contest would shift to a shootout.

Forward Ivan Ivan would find the back of the net for Colorado in the shootout, but Dansk slammed the door on forwards Cal Burke and Tanner Kero. Calgary defenseman Jeremie Poirier and forward William Stromgren both bested Prosvetov, as the Wranglers picked up the 2-1 victory.

The Eagles penalty kill provided a bright spot on the evening, denying all three of Calgary's opportunities on the man-advantage.

