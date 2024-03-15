Wolves Fall to Moose in a Shootout 3-2
March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves opened a set of three games in three days by falling to the Manitoba Moose 3-2 in a shootout Friday night at Allstate Arena.
Max Comtois had two goals for the Wolves but Jeff Malott notched the winner in the shootout for the Moose. Chicago earned a point, but Manitoba pulled four points ahead of the Wolves for the fifth and final Central Division postseason berth.
After a scoreless opening period, the Wolves struck first while killing a penalty. Comtois and Rocco Grimaldi broke into the Manitoba zone on a two-on-one and played give-and-go with Grimaldi returning a pass from Comtois, who then shoveled a one-timer past Moose goaltender Thomas Milic to the stick side. Grimaldi and Matt Donovan earned assists on the play.
Manitoba answered a short time later with a shorthanded goal of its own with Ville Heinola finding the back of the net.
On that same Wolves power play, Comtois struck again when the forward took a pass from Domenick Fensore and wired a one-timer from the top of the right circle that sailed past Milic. Fensore and Nathan Sucese picked up assists on Comtois' 14th goal of the season that gave Chicago a 2-1 advantage headed into the second intermission.
Early in the third, a goal by the Moose's Nicholas Jones knotted the score at 2-2 and that's the way it stood through overtime. Malott ended it in the fifth round of the shootout.
Adam Scheel (35 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Milic (21 saves) earned the win for the Moose.
Chicago dropped to 21-28-3-3 on the season while Manitoba moved to 25-29-1-1.
Next up: The Wolves host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2024
- Rocket Top Islanders, 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Fall to Moose in a Shootout 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- B-Sens' Perfect Run Against Crunch Comes To An End With 4-2 Loss In Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Phantoms Earn Standings Point in Dominating Effort at Providence - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Pick up Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Comets - Hershey Bears
- Walsh's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past Phantoms in a Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Hutchinson Outlasts Wallstedt, Iowa Falls 2-0 - Iowa Wild
- Crunch Defeat Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ibragimov Lifts Comets over Bears in 4-3 Shootout Win - Utica Comets
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 16 vs. Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Barracuda Acquire Forward Joe Carroll from Syracuse Crunch - San Jose Barracuda
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Canucks Sign Felton on ATO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Senators Acquire Two Players at American Hockey League Trade Deadline and Assign Both to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Live Jersey Auction to Include Limited Edition 25th Season Print - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Loan Forward Blade Jenkins to Worcester Railers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canucks Trade Schmiemann to Syracuse - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rangers Recall Forward Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Acquire Defenseman Quinn Schmiemann from the Abbotsford Canucks - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Acquire Forward Jordy Bellerive from San Jose Barracuda - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Black and Blue Hockey Turns Green with Themed Jerseys for St. Patrick's Day - Cleveland Monsters
- Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Sign Sam Bitten to 2-Year Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Day: Wranglers at Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Loan Three Players to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Acquire Jared McIsaac from Grand Rapids Griffins - Providence Bruins
- Jared McIsaac Reassigned to Providence, Curtis Hall Loaned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.