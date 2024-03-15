Wolves Fall to Moose in a Shootout 3-2

March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves opened a set of three games in three days by falling to the Manitoba Moose 3-2 in a shootout Friday night at Allstate Arena.

Max Comtois had two goals for the Wolves but Jeff Malott notched the winner in the shootout for the Moose. Chicago earned a point, but Manitoba pulled four points ahead of the Wolves for the fifth and final Central Division postseason berth.

After a scoreless opening period, the Wolves struck first while killing a penalty. Comtois and Rocco Grimaldi broke into the Manitoba zone on a two-on-one and played give-and-go with Grimaldi returning a pass from Comtois, who then shoveled a one-timer past Moose goaltender Thomas Milic to the stick side. Grimaldi and Matt Donovan earned assists on the play.

Manitoba answered a short time later with a shorthanded goal of its own with Ville Heinola finding the back of the net.

On that same Wolves power play, Comtois struck again when the forward took a pass from Domenick Fensore and wired a one-timer from the top of the right circle that sailed past Milic. Fensore and Nathan Sucese picked up assists on Comtois' 14th goal of the season that gave Chicago a 2-1 advantage headed into the second intermission.

Early in the third, a goal by the Moose's Nicholas Jones knotted the score at 2-2 and that's the way it stood through overtime. Malott ended it in the fifth round of the shootout.

Adam Scheel (35 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Milic (21 saves) earned the win for the Moose.

Chicago dropped to 21-28-3-3 on the season while Manitoba moved to 25-29-1-1.

Next up: The Wolves host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.