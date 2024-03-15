Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild (20-31-3-2; 45 pts.) at Grand Rapids Griffins (27-17-7-4; 65 pts.)

The Iowa Wild visit Van Andel Arena to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday at 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 31-18-3-2 (15-10-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-8-3-1 at Grand Rapids)

Last Time: Iowa lost 4-3 in regulation to Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena on Mar. 1... Kevin Conley, Michael Milne, and Daemon Hunt scored for the Wild... Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 19-of-23 shots in the loss... Michael Hutchinson stopped 28-of-31 shots for the Griffins

2022-23: Iowa recorded a 7-1-1-1 record against Grand Rapids last season... The Wild went 3-0-1-1 at home against the Griffins... Nic Petan led Iowa in goals and points (6-5=11) in seven games against Grand Rapids... Taro Hirose paced the Griffins with 12 points (2-10=12) in 10 games played

TEAM NOTES

IN THE STANDINGS: Iowa (45 pts.) enters Friday's game trailing the Chicago Wolves (47 pts.) and the Manitoba Moose (50 pts.) for the fifth and final Central Division playoff position... The Moose and Wolves play back-to-back games in Chicago on Friday and Saturday before Iowa heads to Allstate Arena on Sunday

VISITING VAN ANDEL: The Wild suffered overtime and regulation losses in the team's first visit to Van Andel Arena... The Wild went 4-1-0-0 at Van Andel Arena last season... Iowa has not lost three in a row at Grand Rapids during a single season since 2017-18

SCORING SECOND: The team that has scored first has lost in each of Iowa's last four games and five of the last six contests... The team that scored first won each of the previous 16 games

OFFENSIVE ONSLAUGHT

Six different Iowa skaters scored in Sunday's 6-3 win

The last time the Wild saw six players score in a single game came on Dec. 4, 2022 in a 7-0 win over Chicago

Iowa's six goals matched a season high, previously recoreded on Dec. 5 vs. Rockford (6-1 W)

Four different players (Caedan Bankier, Will Butcher, Simon Johansson, Luke Toporowski) recorded two-point games on Sunday

HOT HANDS

Luke Toporowski has three points (1-2=3) in his first two games with Iowa

Simon Johansson has eight points (3-5=8) in his last seven games

Daemon Hunt has five points (1-4=5) in his last four games

