Blackhawks Recall Reichel from Rockford, Sanford Assigned to Hogs
March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the team has assigned forward Zach Sanford to Rockford.
Reichel, 21, posted seven points (1G, 6A) in nine games with the IceHogs. The former first round pick has 10 points (3G, 7A) in 50 games with the Blackhawks this season.
Sanford, 29, has four assists in 18 games with the Blackhawks this season. The winger previously tabbed four points (1G, 3A) in 16 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners before he was picked up on waivers by Chicago on Jan. 6. Sanford also registered two assists in 11 games with the Arizona Coyotes earlier in the campaign. The Salem, Massachusetts native has appeared in 334 NHL contests and recorded 104 total points (49G, 55A) between the Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, Coyotes, and Blackhawks. Sanford helped St. Louis capture a Stanley Cup in 2019.
The IceHogs play next on Saturday against the San Jose Barracuda at the BMO Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
