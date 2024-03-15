Senators Acquire Two Players at American Hockey League Trade Deadline and Assign Both to Belleville

March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the Club has made a pair of trades ahead of the American Hockey League trade deadline.

Forward Wyatt Bongiovanni was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets, in exchange for future considerations, while forward Jamieson Rees has been acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes, in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2024. Both players will be assigned to Belleville and should join the team ahead of the game at CAA Arena on Saturday night, against the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders).

Bongiovanni, 24, has skated in 34 contests with the Jets' AHL affiliate the Manitoba Moose this year, where he has recorded 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists). A native of Birmingham, Michigan, Bongiovanni has collected 33 points (21 goals, 12 assists) over 93 career AHL games, all with Manitoba.

Before joining the professional ranks, the left-handed forward played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Des Moines Buccaneers, Tri-City Storm, and Muskegon Lumberjacks before joining the collegiate ranks at Quinnipiac University.

While at Quinnipiac, Bongiovanni was named to the 2018-19 NCAA (ECAC) All-Rookie team and helped the Bobcats win the 2020-21 and 2021-22 NCAA (ECAC) regular season titles. Bongiovanni was named Quinnipiac's captain in 2021-22 and was also selected to the NCAA (ECAC) Third All-Star Team, and NCAA Lowes Senior Class All-Americans 1st Team, that season.

Rees, 23, has split time this season between the Springfield Thunderbirds and Charlotte Checkers, picking up four assists in 37 games. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Rees has played in 192 AHL games with Springfield, Charlotte, and Chicago, recording 84 points (29 goals, 55 assists). He was part of Chicago's Calder Cup-winning team in 2021-22, contributing six points (two goals, four assists) over 17 playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, Rees spent three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting, registering 113 points (33 goals, 80 assists) in 122 games. He also twice represented Canada, both at the IIHF World Under 17 Hockey Challenge in 2016-18, at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in 2018-19, winning gold medal.

The Belleville Sens are in action tonight as they visit the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena, in Syracuse, New York.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.