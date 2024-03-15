Walsh's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past Phantoms in a Shootout
March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Defenseman Reilly Walsh netted two goals to help the Providence Bruins past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-3 in a shootout on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 39 of the 42 shots he faced to earn his 19th victory of the season. Georgii Merkulov posted a goal and an assist, while Fabian Lysell notched two assists.
How It Happened
Cooper Marody deflected a shot in the slot past the goaltender to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead with 9:10 remaining in the second period.
Walsh's wrist shot from the right point rang the near post and rattled the inside of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 3:54 to play in the second frame. Anthony Richard and Patrick Brown were credited with the assists.
12 seconds into the third period, Olle Lycksell converted on a feed at the bottom of the right circle to give the Phantoms a 2-1 lead.
On a 3-on-2, Merkulov converted on a Jayson Megna pass from above the crease to tie the game at 2-2 with 13:37 left in the third period. Lysell received an assist as well.
Tanner Laczynski buried a rebound off his initial shot to give the Phantoms a 3-2 lead with 11:50 remaining in the third period.
Just 32 seconds after the Lehigh Valley tally, Walsh collected a rebound in the slot and fired a shot past the glove of the goaltender, tying the game at 3-3. Lysell and Merkulov were credited with the assists.
Stats
Walsh recorded the first two-goal game of his career.
Merkulov has goals in three straight games for the third time this season.
Drew Bavaro made his professional hockey debut.
Bussi stopped 39 of the 42 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 20 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, March 16 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
