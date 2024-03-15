Jared McIsaac Reassigned to Providence, Curtis Hall Loaned to Griffins

Defenseman Jared McIsaac with the Providence Bruins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned defenseman Jared McIsaac from HC Ambri-Piotta of the Swiss National League to the Providence Bruins (AHL). In addition, the Bruins loaned center Curtis Hall to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

With HC Ambri-Piotta, McIsaac logged a total of four games from Feb. 17-March 11. McIsaac, who is in his fourth season with the Detroit organization, has four points (1-3-4), four penalty minutes and a minus-three rating in 15 games with Grand Rapids. McIsaac skated in his 150th pro game on Nov. 29 against Chicago and later bagged his 50th pro point with a goal on Dec. 1 against Milwaukee, which was also his 150th game as a Griffin. Last season, the Truro, Nova Scotia, native tied a career high of 19 assists in 61 games with the Griffins. In 2022-23, McIsaac became just the third Griffins defenseman to score two overtime goals in a season, joining Filip Hronek (2018-19) and Bryan Helmer (2005-06). The 23-year-old has accumulated 52 points (9-43-52) and 70 penalty minutes in 156 career games in the AHL, all coming with Grand Rapids.

Hall has appeared in 11 games with Providence this season, registering six points (2-4-6), four penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. He has also suited up for 22 games in the ECHL with the Maine Mariners and notched 20 points (11-9-20) and a plus-two rating. The fourth-year pro has produced 16 points (6-10-16) and 20 penalty minutes in 113 career AHL games from 2020-24, all with the Bruins. The 23-year-old also has 25 points (16-9-25) in 30 ECHL contests from 2022-24 with Maine. Prior to turning pro, the Chagrin Falls, Ohio, native spent two seasons with Yale University from 2018-20 and amassed 38 points (22-16-38) in 52 outings.

