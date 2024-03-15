B-Sens' Perfect Run Against Crunch Comes To An End With 4-2 Loss In Syracuse

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators' perfect run against the Syracuse Crunch came to an end on Friday night, as the Senators dropped a 4-2 decision at Upstate Medical University Arena, in Syracuse. Belleville remains in fourth place in the North Division standings, now three points back of Rochester in third place, and one point up on Laval, who have moved into fifth.

Despite being heavily outshot in the first period, it was Belleville striking first and who else but Angus Crookshank, to get the Senators on the board. Crookshank broke in on the left-wing side and picked the top right corner, over the shoulder of Hugo Alnefelt, to notch his 24th goal of the season and third in five games against Syracuse. Belleville was only credited with two shots in the frame, while Mads Sogaard stopped all 17 he faced at the other end.

Syracuse tied the game just 19 seconds into the second period, with Daniel Walcott hopping on a rebound at the side of the goal. Belleville got in front for the second time on the night about six minutes later, when Garrett Pilon deflected a point shot from Jacob Larsson on the power play, for his 14th goal of the season. The Crunch would tie things again though, before the end of the frame, with Lucas Edmonds tapping in his seventh at 14:14. Despite allowing two goals, the Senators were able to get more shots on net and limit the chances by Syracuse, with the shots even 8-8 and the score even 2-2 at the end of the frame.

The Crunch would get ahead at 5:36 of the third by way of a Cole Koepke one-timer on the power play and former Wellington Dukes' defender Declan Carlile would add the empty netter with about a minute left.

The Senators are back in action Saturday night at CAA Arena when they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders) for their only visit of the season.

Fast Facts:

#4 Jacob Larsson recorded his 17th assist of the season.

#9 Angus Crookshank scored the game's opening goal, his 24th of the season, and extended his point streak to six games (five goals, two assists).

#11 Kyle Betts was signed to an AHL standard player contract before tonight's game, after playing most of the season on a professional tryout.

#13 Egor Sokolov picked up an assist to extend his point streak to four games (three goals, two assists).

#18 Josh Currie had an assist, extending his point streak to five games (one goal, four assists).

#22 Garrett Pilon scored his 14th goal of the season and has three points in his last two games (one goal, two assists).

#23 Cole Reinhardt notched an assist and is now on a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists).

#40 Mads Sogaard stopped 27 of 30 shots he faced in the loss.

The Senators were 1/5 on the power play and 3/4 on the View Tech Window and Door Penalty Kill.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens defenceman Jacob Larsson on the loss:

"We weren't really ready in the first period, I think that kind of got us. We had a better second, but a few too many penatlies hurt us and the power play has to be a bit better too."

Belleville Sens defenceman Jacob Larsson on generating offence from the blue line:

"Being on the power play I get a lot of opportunities up there (to shoot from the point). I just try to be as good as possible every day and every game. I think the power play was alright today, I think we can be better, but it's a bit of course, it helps to be on the power play."

Belleville Sens defenceman Jacob Larsson on the mindset heading into Saturday's game at home to Bridgeport:

"We have to win. The standings are tight and every game matters. So, now we get on the bus, go home, get a good night of sleep, then reload and get back to it tomorrow. It's an important game for us."

Full media availabilities are below.

Up Next:

Saturday March 16, 2024 vs Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders) - 7:00 p.m. (Road to the AHL Night)

Friday March 22, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday March 23, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Candiens) - 7:00 p.m. (Community Heroes Night presented by Bell)

Sunday March 24, 2024 vs Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers) - 2:00 p.m. (Sunday Fun Day)

