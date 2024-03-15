Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays

March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitch Gibson has been re-assigned from Hershey to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Gibson, 24, has gone 2-0-0 with Hershey this season with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He stopped 21 shots to earn a win in his AHL debut on Oct. 22 at Bridgeport, and finished with 22 saves in Hershey's win over Lehigh Valley in his most recent appearance on Jan. 7.

With the Stingrays, the netminder is 18-11-2 in 32 games with a .907 save percentage. His 2.35 goals-against average is fourth in the ECHL, and he's tied for the league lead in shutouts with three.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they conclude their road trip against the Utica Comets tonight at Adirondack Bank Center at 7 p.m. Hershey returns home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for GIANT Pennant Night. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears pennant, courtesy of GIANT. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.