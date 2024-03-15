Hutchinson Outlasts Wallstedt, Iowa Falls 2-0
March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Michael Hutchinson (14 saves) outlasted Jesper Wallstedt (29 saves) in a goaltending duel at Van Andel Arena on Friday night as the Iowa Wild fell 2-0 to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Luke Toporowski nearly put Iowa on the board immediately after the opening draw, but his bid from the left circle hit the post and stayed out.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 9-6 in the opening 20 minutes.
Caedan Bankier also found iron from the right circle on a Wild power play with just over six minutes left in the middle frame.
The two teams entered the second intermission scoreless with the Griffins leading the Wild 19-9 in shots.
Grand Rapids broke the scoreless draw with 3:20 to play when Joel L'Esperance backhanded a centering feed from Taro Hirose past the right pad of Wallstedt.
Dominik Shine provided the Griffins with an empty-net insurance goal at 19:23 of the third.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 31-14. The Wild were 0-for-2 with the man advantage while the Griffins went 1-for-3 on the power play.
The two teams meet again on Saturday, Mar. 16 at Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2024
- Rocket Top Islanders, 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Fall to Moose in a Shootout 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- B-Sens' Perfect Run Against Crunch Comes To An End With 4-2 Loss In Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Phantoms Earn Standings Point in Dominating Effort at Providence - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Pick up Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Comets - Hershey Bears
- Walsh's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past Phantoms in a Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Hutchinson Outlasts Wallstedt, Iowa Falls 2-0 - Iowa Wild
- Crunch Defeat Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ibragimov Lifts Comets over Bears in 4-3 Shootout Win - Utica Comets
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 16 vs. Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Barracuda Acquire Forward Joe Carroll from Syracuse Crunch - San Jose Barracuda
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Canucks Sign Felton on ATO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Senators Acquire Two Players at American Hockey League Trade Deadline and Assign Both to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Live Jersey Auction to Include Limited Edition 25th Season Print - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Loan Forward Blade Jenkins to Worcester Railers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canucks Trade Schmiemann to Syracuse - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rangers Recall Forward Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Acquire Defenseman Quinn Schmiemann from the Abbotsford Canucks - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Acquire Forward Jordy Bellerive from San Jose Barracuda - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Black and Blue Hockey Turns Green with Themed Jerseys for St. Patrick's Day - Cleveland Monsters
- Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Sign Sam Bitten to 2-Year Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Day: Wranglers at Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Loan Three Players to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Acquire Jared McIsaac from Grand Rapids Griffins - Providence Bruins
- Jared McIsaac Reassigned to Providence, Curtis Hall Loaned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.