Canucks Trade Schmiemann to Syracuse
March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has traded defenceman Quinn Schmiemann to the Syracuse Crunch in exchange for future considerations.
Schmiemann, 22, joined the organization when he signed a two-year AHL contract on June 25, 2022. He is currently set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season.
The Sundre, Alberta native has skated in 56 AHL games with Abbotsford, recording twelve points (three goals, nine assists) and 42 penalty minutes over two seasons. He also spent six games in 2022-23 with the Canucks' ECHL affiliate Kalamazoo Wings where he recorded two assists.
- The Canucks Fall 4-2 Against The Henderson Silver Knights