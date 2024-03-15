Canucks Sign Felton on ATO

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Christian Felton to an amateur try-out agreement.

Felton, 24, also signed a one-year, entry-level NHL contract with the Vancouver Canucks on March 14, which will commence during the 2024-25 season.

The 6'1", 190-pound defenceman recently completed his senior collegiate season with Merrimack College (HEA), recording seven points (three goals, four assists) and four penalty minutes over 26 games. He established NCAA career-highs in both goals and points, in addition to leading the Warriors in blocked shots (55).

Prior to beginning his collegiate career, the Medina, Ohio native played 50 games with BCHL's Vernon Vipers.

