Game Day: Wranglers at Eagles

March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers hit the road to take on the Colorado Eagles at Blue Arena on Friday night.

Calgary (29-21-4-2) is looking to get back in the win column after dropping their last three games and they currently occupy the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division, sitting in seventh.

Puck drop: 7:05pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Mar. 15, 2024 7:05pm @ Colorado Blue Arena

Mar. 16, 2024 7:05pm @ Colorado Blue Arena

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers and Eagles meet for the seventh time this season and are coming off a two-game set in Calgary at the beginning of March.

Calgary has the edge in the season series with five wins, one loss (5-1) in that span, however, the games have been close, with four contests decided by just one goal.

The Eagles (69pts.) sit third in the Pacific Division with a 32-19-4-1 record, while the Wranglers are seventh with 64 pts.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Adam Klapka

Keep your eye on Adam Klapka tonight.

Klapka has nine points (5g,4a) in his last six games and is coming off a two-goal performance in his last game against the Ontario Reign.

In four tilts against the Eagles this season, Klapka has notched a goal and added an assist and added a fighting major.

ONE TIMERS:

(G) Dustin Wolf was recalled by the Calgary Flames on Mar.12

(G) Connor Murphy was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL).

(D) Will Riedell was assigned to Rapid City (ECHL).

(F) Mitch McLain is one point shy of 100 career AHL points.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.