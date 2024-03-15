Syracuse Crunch Acquire Defenseman Quinn Schmiemann from the Abbotsford Canucks

March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have acquired defenseman Quinn Schmiemann from the Abbotsford Canucks in exchange for future considerations, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Schmiemann, 22, has played in 25 games with Abbotsford this season tallying one goal and five assists. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound blue liner skated in 31 games with the Canucks posting two goals and four assists and six games with the Kalamzoo Wings of the ECHL earning two assists.

Schmiemann was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round, 182nd overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.