Rangers Recall Forward Adam Edström from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Adam Edström from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Edström, 23, has appeared in 28 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring 12 points (8 g, 4 a). The native of Karlstad, SWE, has also skated in eleven games with the Rangers, scoring two goals.

He made his NHL debut with the Rangers against the Anaheim Ducks on December 15th, scoring his first NHL goal in the game.

He was selected in the sixth round, 161st overall, by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, March 16th, when the Utica Comets come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

