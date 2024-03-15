IceHogs Live Jersey Auction to Include Limited Edition 25th Season Print

A unique item will be up for bid in the Rockford IceHogs Annual Live Jersey Auction, presented by Insurance King, after Sunday afternoon's 4 p.m. game against the San Jose Barracuda. In addition to the player worn, St. Patrick's-themed jerseys, fans will have the opportunity to bid on a limited edition, framed 25th season IceHogs customized print, donated by Hahnemühle, the Official Fine Arts provider of the Rockford IceHogs, which has been produced on Hahnemühle's acclaimed Digital FineArt Papers.

The print is one of only threethat have been produced and will be the only one made available to the general public (one will be kept by the IceHogs and one by Hahnemühle). The print will also come with a Certificate of Authenticity with matching numbered holograms on the certificate and print. The print has been produced on Hahnemühle's Photo Rag® 308 gsm, the first paper invented in Hahnemühle's Digital FineArt Collection. It is the most widely used FineArt Paper in the world and is seen in galleries and museums worldwide. With proper storage and viewing the print will last for well over 100 years before any fading or discoloration.

The exclusive print features historic players and moments from the first 25 seasons of professional hockey in Rockford for the IceHogs. At the center of the image is former IceHogs team captain Nathan Lutz hoisting the Colonial Cup in 2007 with surrounding images of all-time leading scorer Brandon Pirri, all-time games leader Jake Dowell, and the first three members of Rockford's Ring of Honor, J.F. Rivard, Corey Crawford and Steve Martinson.

The IceHogs and Hahnemühle recently announced a dynamic new collaboration and strategic partnership that promises to invigorate local community engagement while showcasing Hahnemühle FineArt as a premier artistic element within the newly renovated BMO Center, including the ArtWall and other innovative options.

All proceeds from Sunday's live auction will benefit the IceHogs Community Fundand will help the Fund provide grants to numerous non-profit organizations in the Rockford region. Last season, the IceHogs Community Fund raised over $275,000 during the 2022-'23 season, which allowed the Fund to award over $100,000 in grants, plus an additional $27,000 from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, to nine local organizations for the 2023-'24 grant cycle. Last season's live auction generated over $57,000 for the IceHogs Community Fund.

This limited edition (1 of 3), framed 25th season print produced on Hahnemühle's acclaimed Digital FineArt Papers will be available to bid on during Sunday's postgame live jersey auction.

About Hahnemühle FineArt

Hahnemühle is an international premium manufacturer of exquisite papers and has stood for quality, innovation and expertise in crafting since its founding in 1584. In 2024, the company celebrates an incredible 440 years of uninterrupted paper production at Hahnemühle's headquarters in Germany, southern Lower Saxony. Today's portfolio includes traditional and digital fine art and photo papers plus accessories. Since 1883, customized development, production and processing of high-purity papers for life science applications and special technical papers are also 'Made by Hahnemühle'.

The paper grades are produced according to old recipes from high-quality cotton fibers, cellulose or fast-growing plant fibers with advantages in CO2 balance, durability and quality benefits utilizing pure spring water from HahnemühleÂ´s own artesian wells. As an inventor and world market leader, Hahnemühle continuously refines its genuine artist papers for exclusive photo prints, digital art and art reproductions.

With its "Green Rooster" initiative, Hahnemühle has been supporting both regional and international environmental protection and social projects since 2008.

About IceHogs Community Fund

Since the Rockford IceHogs' inception in 1999, the organization has operated a charitable arm that has supported organizations and causes in the greater Rockford region. Formerly known as the IceHogs Charitable Foundation, the IceHogs Community Fund, supported by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, was officially established in 2022 with a focus on strengthening the IceHogs' impact on the community by supporting initiatives that help make the Rockford region a better place to work, live, and play. Through partnerships with local organizations, the IceHogs Community Fund is dedicated to community outreach, social impact, and growing the game of hockey by working to broaden exposure and reduce barriers to the sport. In the 25-year history of the IceHogs organization, over $1.6 million has been contributed to support causes and organizations in the greater Rockford region.

To learn more about the IceHogs' community initiatives, go to IceHogs.com/Community/ICF.

