Bojangles Game Preview: March 16 vs. Springfield

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

The Checkers' home stand wraps up with a huge two-game set against their division rivals from Springfield, in which the home team will try to keep their winning ways going and ascend the Atlantic standings.

THE STORYLINES

On A Roll

With their two-game sweep of Hartford earlier this week, the Checkers continue to stockpile points in the standings. They have now earned a point in 11 of their last 13 contests - boasting a 9-2-2-0 record over that stretch - and their 7-2-1-0 record over the last 10 games in the best such mark in the Eastern Conference.

They'll be looking to keep that hot streak rolling against a Springfield squad that has dropped three of their last four games and has three regulation wins in the last 10 games - the fewest in the Eastern Conference.

Fresh Faces

With the NHL Trade Deadline in the rear view, the dust has settled on a slew of roster moves for Charlotte. Defenseman Mitch Vande Sompel and goalie Magnus Hellberg made their Checkers debuts this week and helped guide the team to a sweep of the Wolf Pack, while Will Lockwood has made a splash with four points in the four games since he was assigned from Florida.

The Checkers have added another piece to the group, signing veteran defenseman Andy Welinski to a PTO earlier this week to build up the depth on their blue line, while Jamieson Rees departs the roster after being traded by Carolina to Ottawa on Friday.

Good Knight

After blanking Hartford on Wednesday - his third shutout of the season - Spencer Knight is now 6-1-0 in his last seven starts. The netminder has turned in a string of stellar performances during that run, surrendering 13 total goals along the way.

Filling The Net

Charlotte's offense has been clicking over their current positive run - it has posted at least four goals in eight of the 13 contests - and a pair of forwards have had particularly hot hands as of late. Patrick Giles, who scored three goals as a rookie last season, has lit the lamp in three consecutive games to bring his total to 12 and tie him for fifth on the team. The team's current goals leader is Mackie Samoskevich, who has 18 tallies this year and is also riding a three-game goal streak. Samoskevich is tied for sixth among AHL rookies in goals and tied for fifth in points - though he still trails the franchise rookie records set by Warren Foegele (28 goals in 2017-18) and Zac Dalpe (57 points in 2010-11).

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Will Lockwood - 4 points in last 4 games

Mackie Samoskevich - 14 points in last 13 games

Patrick Giles - 7 points in last 8 games

Springfield

Mikhail Abramov - 5 points in last 6 games

Joseph Duszak - 7 points in last 6 games

Ryan Suzuki - 9 points in last 9 games

THE PROMOS

Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m. - Checkers vs. Springfield

Buy TicketsBuy Scout Night

Chubby's Birthday presented by Charlotte Mechanical - meet other mascots and enjoy discounted youth merchandise in-store and online

Scout Night

Sunday, March 17 at 1 p.m. - Checkers vs. Springfield

Buy TicketsBuy St. Pat's Pack

St. Patrick's Day - package including game ticket and green beer available for $35 total.

Merchandise special - green shirts and discounted drinkware available at the merchandise stand and online

THE INFO

Puck drops tonight at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. If you can't be at the Coliseum for some reason, you can catch the action on AHLTV.

