Providence Bruins Acquire Jared McIsaac from Grand Rapids Griffins

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 15, that the Providence Bruins have acquired defenseman Jared McIsaac from the Grand Rapids Griffins in exchange for forward Curtis Hall.

McIsaac, 23, has appeared in 15 games with Grand Rapids this season, recording one goal and three assists. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound defenseman has skated in 156 career AHL games, all with the Griffins, totaling nine goals and 43 assists for 52 points. McIsaac also played in three games with Ambri-Piotta of the Switzerland National League A this season.

The Truro, Nova Scotia, native was originally selected by Detroit in the second round (36th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

