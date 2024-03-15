Wolf Pack Loan Forward Blade Jenkins to Worcester Railers

March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Blade Jenkins to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Jenkins, 23, has appeared in ten games with the Wolf Pack since agreeing to a one-year contract with the club on February 17th. He has scored two goals and added an assist to go with a +1 +/- rating.

Jenkins has appeared in 99 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Bridgeport Islanders, and Bridgeport Sound Tigers. He has scored 23 career points (12 g, 11 a).

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Jenkins had skated in 46 games with the Railers. The native of Jackson, MI, scored 45 points (20 g, 25 a) and recorded 12 PIMs.

Jenkins remains the Railers' leader in goals with 20 and points with 45. He remains third on the club in assists with 25, one behind forwards Anthony Callin and Ashton Calder for the team lead.

The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night when the Utica Comets come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.