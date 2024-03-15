Wolf Pack Loan Forward Blade Jenkins to Worcester Railers
March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Blade Jenkins to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.
Jenkins, 23, has appeared in ten games with the Wolf Pack since agreeing to a one-year contract with the club on February 17th. He has scored two goals and added an assist to go with a +1 +/- rating.
Jenkins has appeared in 99 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Bridgeport Islanders, and Bridgeport Sound Tigers. He has scored 23 career points (12 g, 11 a).
Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Jenkins had skated in 46 games with the Railers. The native of Jackson, MI, scored 45 points (20 g, 25 a) and recorded 12 PIMs.
Jenkins remains the Railers' leader in goals with 20 and points with 45. He remains third on the club in assists with 25, one behind forwards Anthony Callin and Ashton Calder for the team lead.
The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night when the Utica Comets come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2024
- IceHogs Live Jersey Auction to Include Limited Edition 25th Season Print - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Loan Forward Blade Jenkins to Worcester Railers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canucks Trade Schmiemann to Syracuse - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rangers Recall Forward Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Acquire Defenseman Quinn Schmiemann from the Abbotsford Canucks - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Acquire Forward Jordy Bellerive from San Jose Barracuda - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Black and Blue Hockey Turns Green with Themed Jerseys for St. Patrick's Day - Cleveland Monsters
- Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Sign Sam Bitten to 2-Year Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Day: Wranglers at Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Loan Three Players to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Acquire Jared McIsaac from Grand Rapids Griffins - Providence Bruins
- Jared McIsaac Reassigned to Providence, Curtis Hall Loaned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Loan Forward Blade Jenkins to Worcester Railers
- Rangers Recall Forward Adam Edström from Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack to Host Annual Food Drive this Saturday Night on 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night'
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: March 14th, 2024
- Wolf Pack Blanked 4-0 by Checkers