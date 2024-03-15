Barracuda Acquire Forward Joe Carroll from Syracuse Crunch

March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of theSan Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has acquired forward Joe Carroll (@joecarroll19) from the Syracuse Crunch in exchange for forward Jordy Bellerive.

Carroll, 23, has recorded 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists), 42 penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating with the Crunch this season in 42 games. A year ago, as a rookie, he skated in nine games as a member of Belleville Senators, notching three goals and two assists, along with four penalty minutes. In addition, he appeared in 23 games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, collecting 22 points (13 goals, nine assists), 37 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating.

Prior to turning pro, the six-foot-three, 194-pound native of Carp, Ontario, spent four years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes, totaling 142 points (68 goals, 74 assists) and 207 penalty minutes in 226 games.

Bellerive was acquired from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for future considerations on Jan. 23.

