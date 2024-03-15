Barracuda Acquire Forward Joe Carroll from Syracuse Crunch
March 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of theSan Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has acquired forward Joe Carroll (@joecarroll19) from the Syracuse Crunch in exchange for forward Jordy Bellerive.
Carroll, 23, has recorded 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists), 42 penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating with the Crunch this season in 42 games. A year ago, as a rookie, he skated in nine games as a member of Belleville Senators, notching three goals and two assists, along with four penalty minutes. In addition, he appeared in 23 games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, collecting 22 points (13 goals, nine assists), 37 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating.
Prior to turning pro, the six-foot-three, 194-pound native of Carp, Ontario, spent four years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes, totaling 142 points (68 goals, 74 assists) and 207 penalty minutes in 226 games.
Bellerive was acquired from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for future considerations on Jan. 23.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2024
- Crunch Defeat Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ibragimov Lifts Comets over Bears in 4-3 Shootout Win - Utica Comets
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 16 vs. Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Barracuda Acquire Forward Joe Carroll from Syracuse Crunch - San Jose Barracuda
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Canucks Sign Felton on ATO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Senators Acquire Two Players at American Hockey League Trade Deadline and Assign Both to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Live Jersey Auction to Include Limited Edition 25th Season Print - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Loan Forward Blade Jenkins to Worcester Railers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canucks Trade Schmiemann to Syracuse - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rangers Recall Forward Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Acquire Defenseman Quinn Schmiemann from the Abbotsford Canucks - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Acquire Forward Jordy Bellerive from San Jose Barracuda - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Black and Blue Hockey Turns Green with Themed Jerseys for St. Patrick's Day - Cleveland Monsters
- Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Sign Sam Bitten to 2-Year Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Day: Wranglers at Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Loan Three Players to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Acquire Jared McIsaac from Grand Rapids Griffins - Providence Bruins
- Jared McIsaac Reassigned to Providence, Curtis Hall Loaned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.