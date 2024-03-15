Monsters Black and Blue Hockey Turns Green with Themed Jerseys for St. Patrick's Day

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, March 17, at 3:00 p.m. for the team's St. Patrick's Day Game followed by Sensory Friendly Night on Monday, March 18, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Monsters will trade in their Lake Blue for a festive green when they sport specialty jerseys in celebration of St. Patrick's Day on Sunday. The jerseys will be available to bid on from Sunday at 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. throughDASH, with the proceeds benefitting Monsters Community Foundation.

The St. Patrick's Day festivities will extend off the ice with Conway's Irish Ale on draft served in commemorative green cups at the Great Lakes Bar and 16oz cans of Guinness available. Additionally, Quaker Steak & Lube will be serving fish and chips on the concourse. Sunday is also a Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay featuring Monsters Kid Meal Deals, including a hot dog, Coca-Cola product, and chips all for $6.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer a replica St. Patrick's Day jersey as the Item of the Game for $160. The jersey will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

Fans are encouraged to leave extra time to arrive on Sunday with the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade starting at 2:00 p.m. The parade route will be the same as previous years, beginning at E. 18th Street, continuing along Superior Avenue and ending at Public Square. Full road closures of the parade route will begin at 1:00 p.m. As always, fans can skip the parking and ride the RTA downtown. All three Rapid lines (Red, Blue, Green) go into Tower City where it is a short walk over to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Monday's game will bring Sensory Friendly Night when the team joins the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities to provide a sensory friendly experience so that every fan can enjoy Monsters hockey.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilites will bring their sensory vehicle for fans to experience as well as having more information and sensory activities available on the concourse. While Monsters fans can expect the same great fan experience they are accustomed to, minor differences will allow all fans to enjoy the show with a lower volume of music, minor changes in lighting, and occasional 'sensory notifications' to let fans know when to expect highly stimulating elements of the game presentation.

The Monsters will be sharing additional resources throughout the day with an informational web page on clevelandmonsters.com/sensory. Fans can prepare for what to expect at the game through video examples, playlists with songs they may hear and information on where sensory kits and rooms are located.

At every Monsters game, fans have acces to sensory bags containing special KCVIP badges, fidget toys, noise canceling headphones and other resources at Guest Services Booths located on the Street Level near Portal 1. Addtionally, there is a designated Sensory Room for individuals who need to regroup after becoming overstimulated.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the team's Food Drive in partnership with TrustedSec on both Sunday and Monday. Bins will be located at each entrance to collect non-perishable food items to be redistributed across Northeast Ohio. In addition to the doubleheader, the Food Drive will run on Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23, and Saturday, March 30.

