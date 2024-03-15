Syracuse Crunch Acquire Forward Jordy Bellerive from San Jose Barracuda

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have acquired forward Jordy Bellerive from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for Joe Carroll, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Bellerive, 24, has skated in 18 games with the Barracuda this season tallying two goals and seven assists after being traded from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Jan. 23. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound center played in 28 games with the Phantoms recording three goals and one assist.

Bellerive has appeared in 264 career AHL games since 2019 with San Jose, Lehigh Valley and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins earning 100 points (43g, 57a).

