Texas Stars Begin Training Camp in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, opened training camp Monday with 23 players, including 12 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Texas Stars initial 2022-23 training camp roster

Forwards (12): Riley Barber, Matej Blumel, Ryan Dmowski, Justin Ducharme, Rhett Gardner, Jordan Kawaguchi, Tanner Kero, Curtis McKenzie, Justin Misiak, Michael Pastujov, Antonio Stranges, Janis Svanenbergs

Defensemen (8): Dawson Barteaux, Nick Canade, Joseph Cecconi, Ben Gleason, Owen Headrick, Michael Karow, Jerad Rosburg, Cory Thomas

Goaltenders (3): Matt Murray, Remi Poirier, Adam Scheel

11 different players who played games for the Texas Stars during the 2021-22 season were on the ice for the first day of training camp, including captain Curtis McKenzie. Four forwards, four defensemen, and goaltender Matt Murray appeared in at least one Calder Cup playoff game for the Stars last May.

Veteran forward Riley Barber, who finished last season on an 18-game point streak for Grand Rapids, joined Rhett Gardner and Tanner Kero as the three forwards on Texas' roster who spent part of last season in the NHL.

Five players received invitations to camp on professional tryouts, including forwards Justin Misiak, Michael Pastujov and Janis Svanenbergs, and defensemen Nick Canade and Cory Thomas.

More players are expected to be added to the training camp roster this week, as Dallas continues to reduce its roster to the 23-player maximum by opening night. All training camp practices are closed to the public, but fans can download a copy of the training camp roster here, which will be updated as changes are made.

The Texas Stars open the 2022-23 season on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. against the Colorado Eagles at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Season tickets and individual tickets are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

