Roadrunners Announce Roster for Day One of Training Camp

October 3, 2022







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced the roster for day one of Training Camp, which starts Monday at 11 a.m. at the Tucson Arena.

Forwards:

#10 - Jean-Sebastien Dea - Led Laval (AHL) in goals last season with 26

#13 - Nathan Smith - Made NHL debut with Arizona Coyotes on April 12, 2022

#16 - Ryan McGregor - Appeared in all 36 games for Tucson in 2020-2021

#18 - Kameron Kielly - Made AHL debut with Belleville Senators on October 30, 2021

#24 - Kaid Oliver - Led Iowa (ECHL) in games played last season (70), finished top-five on team in points (15g 35a)

#25 - Michal Mrazik - Will be making North American professional debut

#26 - Travis Barron - Set career highs for goals (12) and assists (13) in first year with Tucson

#27 - Adam Cracknell - Has appeared in 998 career professional games, including 210 in the NHL

#33 - Gabe Guertler - Led Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) in games played last season with 69

#39 - Cameron Hebig - Was one of two players to appear in all 68 games for Tucson last year

#51 - Reece Vitelli - Led Prince Albert (WHL) in points last season with 25 goals and 26 assists

#55 - Paul McAvoy - Made professional debut with Atlanta last season after five years at Colgate (ECAC)

#63 - Colin Theisen - Led Arizona State University in points (19g 43a) last season as Captain

#76 - Hudson Elynuik - Won the ECHL's Kelly Cup with Newfoundland in 2018-2019

#91 - Tyson Empey - Scored first career AHL goal on January 23, 2022

#94 - Liam Kirk - Made his North American professional debut with Tucson on October 15, 2021

Defense:

#3 - Ronald Knot - Represented the Czech Republic at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing with KHL teammate Lukas Klok

#6 - Noah Laaoouan - Will be making professional debut after six seasons in the QMJHL with Cape Breton and Charlottetown

#20 - Devante Stephens - Set AHL career highs for games played (59) and points (15) with Abbotsford last season

#31 - Lukas Klok - Teammate of fellow defenseman Ronald Knot in KHL and at 2022 Olympics in Beijing

#34 - Will Reilly - Appeared in 66 games over the last two seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

#56 - Tim Davison - Co-led Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) defensemen in points (40) and co-led entire team in assists with 33

Goaltenders:

#41 - Tyler Parks - Appeared in five games with Tucson in 2019-2020 season, earning his first career AHL win in his first AHL start

#50 - Ivan Prosvetov - Beginning fourth year with Coyotes organization. Appeared with both Coyotes and Roadrunners the last two seasons

#78 - David Tendeck - Opened AHL career with shutout streak of 92:30 last season with Roadrunners

Daily Schedule: Training Camp Practices Are Closed To The Public

Monday, October 3: Practice at 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 4: Practice at 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 5: Practice at 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, October 6: Practice at 11:00 a.m.

Friday, October 7:Preseason Game vs Henderson at 7 p.m.

Radio Broadcast: FOX Sports 1450AM and iHeartRadio App with 6:45 p.m. Roadrunners Warm-Up

Sunday, October 9:Preseason Game @ Henderson at 3 p.m.

Sunday's Live Audio Stream can be heard on TucsonRoadrunners.comand the team's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter platforms.

In addition to a radio broadcast of Friday's game and a livestream of Sunday's game, Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour returns to FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. featuring Tucson General Manager John Ferguson with Adrian Denny, the Arizona Daily Star's Brett Fera and new co-host Kim Cota-Robles. A Training Camp Preview edition of the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast released ahead of Monday's practice on the iHeartRadio app and TucsonRoadrunners.com/Podcast. Roadrunners Reports return today and will air Monday-Friday throughout the season on Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

Tucson opens the regular season Friday, October 14 in Henderson with the team's regular season Home Opening Weekend coming Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. against Bakersfield from Tucson Arena.

