Roadrunners Host Face-Off Luncheon Thursday, October 20

October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will host their annual Face-Off Luncheon at Tucson Arena Thursday, October 20 at 1 p.m. ahead of their regular season home opening weekend Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. when they host the Bakersfield Condors.

The opportunity to have lunch with the entire Roadrunners team and hear from General Manager John Ferguson, Team President Bob Hoffman and Head Coach Steve Potvin is $45 for Roadrunners Season Ticket Members, $50 for the General Public and $500 for a table of 10 which also includes a Roadrunners jersey.

The Season Preview Program for the 2022-2023 season will also include several videos and more details for upcoming elements for the season along with a Q and A with Potvin and Ferguson.

Fans will also have the opportunity to win signed raffle items and other prizes to support the team's community efforts in Southern Arizona.

Roadrunners Training Camp is ongoing this week at Tucson Arena before the team hosts Henderson in preseason action Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets for all Roadrunners games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

Daily Schedule: All training camp practices are closed to the public.

Monday, October 3: Practice at 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 4: Practice at 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 5: Practice at 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, October 6: Practice at 11:00 a.m.

Friday, October 7: Preseason Game vs Henderson at 7 p.m.

Radio Broadcast: FOX Sports 1450AM and iHeartRadio App with 6:45 p.m. Roadrunners Warm-Up

Sunday, October 9: Preseason Game @ Henderson at 3 p.m.

Sunday's Live Audio Stream can be heard on TucsonRoadrunners.com and the team's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter platforms.

In addition to a radio broadcast of Friday's game and a livestream of Sunday's game, Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour returns to FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. featuring Tucson General Manager John Ferguson with Adrian Denny, the Arizona Daily Star's Brett Fera and new co-host Kim Cota-Robles. A Training Camp Preview edition of the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast will release ahead of Monday's practice on the iHeartRadio app. Roadrunners Reports return Monday and will Monday-Friday throughout the season on Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

