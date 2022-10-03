Belleville Sens Announce Initial 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today an initial 22-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held at the CAA Arena, from October 2 to October 13, 2022. The Belleville Sens training camp roster currently includes, three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 11 forwards.

That number will grow to 25 on Monday afternoon, once forwards Jake Lucchini and Rourke Chartier, and defenceman Dillon Heatherington, clear waivers from Ottawa. The roster will also expand further, as the NHL Senators make cuts from their ongoing training camp.

Players reported for medicals and physical fitness testing yesterday, with on-ice workouts beginning today. On-ice practices will be held daily through camp, with practice on Thursday October 6 open to the public. Other activities over the course of training camp include preseason games against Toronto (October 7) and Laval (October 9), along with the team's annual media day on October 11, 2022.

The initial 2022-23 Belleville Sens training camp roster features one former first-round draft pick and nine players who were Ottawa selections in NHL drafts. In addition, eight players were signed as free agents, one player was obtained in a trade, and three players will be in camp on either amateur or professional tryout agreements.

Twelve (12) players appeared in at least one game with the Belleville Sens during the 2021-22 season, with four playing at least one game in the National Hockey League, either with the parent club in Ottawa or another NHL franchise.

The training camp roster and Belleville Sens 2022-23 Training Camp Guide can be found. The guide will be updated through training camp, with the 2022-23 Belleville Sens Media Guide available prior to opening night.

The Belleville Sens open the 2022-23 American Hockey League season on Friday October 14, 2022, against the Rocket in Laval, Quebec. The Sens return home to CAA Arena on Saturday October 15, 2022, also against Laval.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens regular season and preseason games are now available for purchase via Ticketmaster, with CAA Arena Box Office hours to be released ahead of the start of the regular season.

