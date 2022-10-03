Monsters Announce Roster Additions Prior to 2022-23 Training Camp

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets loaned forward Tyler Angle and defensemen Tim Berni, Marcus Bjork, Samuel Knazko, and Billy Sweezey to the Monsters in advance of the start of Cleveland's 2022-23 Training Camp on Wednesday, October 3rd. Columbus also released ten players on AHL contracts from their tryout agreements and returned them to Cleveland, including forwards Roman Ahcan, Cole Fonstad, Jake Gaudet, Justin Richards, Brett Gallant and Robbie Payne, as well as defensemen Cole Clayton, Olivier LeBlanc and Dillon Simpson, and goaltender Pavel Cajan. Also on Monday, the Blue Jackets placed forward Trey Fix-Wolansky and defenseman Gavin Bayreuther on waivers for the purpose of their assignment to the Monsters.

