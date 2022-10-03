Chicago Wolves Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster

October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - The 2022 Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves on Monday released the roster for the start of the team's 2022-23 training camp.

Twenty-five players are included on the initial training camp roster and players will be added as the Carolina Hurricanes' preseason progresses and individuals may be reassigned to the American Hockey League.

The players scheduled to participate in camp at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates, Ill., include:

Forwards (13): Alec Broetzman, Eric Cooley, Jordan Ernst, Patrick Grasso, Jordan Kaplan, Joseph LaBate, Josh Melnick, Cody Milan, Blake Murray, Alexander Pashin, Jack Patterson, Brendan Perlini, Nathan Sucese.

Defensemen (10): Adrien Beraldo, Grigori Dronov, David Farrance, Jason Garrison, Clark Hiebert, Aiden Jamieson, Shane Kuzmeski, William Lagesson, Carter Robertson, Ronan Seeley.

Goaltenders (2): Jeremy Brodeur, Cale Morris.

The Wolves will play a pair of exhibition games in advance of the '22-23 regular-season opener. Chicago will host the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at its training facility, the Triphahn Center in Hoffman Estates, before traveling to Panther Arena in Milwaukee for a 6 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Wolves open defense of their AHL championship on Saturday, Oct. 15 when they host the Admirals in their 29th season opener. Prior to the game, the Wolves will raise a 2022 Calder Cup championship banner to the Allstate Arena rafters.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.