Thunderbirds Announce Initial Training Camp Roster

October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced their initial training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. Please note the below roster will change in the days to follow as the Thunderbirds NHL affiliates, the St. Louis Blues, make additional cuts to their Opening Night roster.

Players reporting to Springfield camp include:

Forwards: #9 Brayden Guy, #11 Hugh McGing, #16 Jacob Hayhurst, #18 Mathias Laferriere, #22 Greg Printz, #26 Nick Isaacson, #29 Nathan Todd, #32 Mitchell Hoelscher, #37 Andrei Bakanov, #39 Dylan McLaughlin, #77 Drew Callin, #81 Anthony Repaci

Defensemen: #4 Tommy Cross, #6 Austin Osmanski, #7 Andrew Peski, #14 Steven Santini, #25 Griffin Luce, #28 Luke Witkowski, #33 Brady Lyle

Goaltenders: #1 Vadim Zherenko, #35 Jake Theut

