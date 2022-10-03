Iowa Wild Releases 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild announced the 2022-23 training camp roster today. This year's roster consists of three goaltenders, nine defensemen, and 13 forwards.

The roster of 25 includes:

Goaltenders: Hunter Jones, C.J. Motte, Jesper Wallstedt

Defensemen: Ben Finkelstein, Joe Hicketts, Daemon Hunt, Simon Johansson, Brenden Miller, Matt Murphy, Nolan Orzeck, Turner Ottenbreit, Riese Zmolek

Forwards: Mitchell Balmas, Kevin Conley, Joseph Cramarossa, Patrick Curry, Vladislav Firstov, Damien Giroux, Sam Hentges, Tanner Kaspick, Mike O'Leary, Michael Milne, Ty Ronning, James Sanchez, Sammy Walker

Iowa Wild Training Camp Roster

Training camp opens Monday, Oct. 3 at Wells Fargo Arena and is not open to the public. The Iowa Wild play a pair of preseason games at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 against the Rockford IceHogs. The team will also hold a joint open practice with the Minnesota Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Oct. 11.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.