Silver Knights Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 3, the preliminary roster for 2022 Silver Knights Training Camp at Lifeguard Arena.

The Silver Knights will have 36 participants at Lifeguard Arena when camp opens this afternoon. The roster lists 20 forwards, 11 defensemen, and five goaltenders, including 17 players who saw game action with Henderson last season.

SILVER KNIGHTS 2022 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER (subject to change)

Forwards: Brendan Brisson, Colt Conrad, Daniel D'Amato, Pavel Dorofeyev, Connor Ford, Byron Froese, Sahir Gill, Patrick Guay, Marcus Kallionkieli, Jackson Leppard, Jermaine Loewen, Sakari Manninen, Kyle Marino, Maxim Marushev, Lynden McCallum, Ivan Morozov, Mason Primeau, Gage Quinney, Sheldon Rempal, Alex Swetlikoff

Defense: Layton Ahac, Daniil Chayka, Connor Corcoran, Lukas Cormier, Brandon Estes, Ryan Gagnon, Zack Hayes, Brayden Pachal, Will Riedell, Darian Skeoch, Tristan Thompson

Goaltenders: Darion Hanson, Michael Hutchinson, Jordan Papirny, Jiri Patera, Isaiah Saville

Additional players may be added to the Silver Knights' roster as players are reassigned from Vegas Golden Knights Training Camp. All training camp practices at Lifeguard Arena will be open to the public, beginning today at 11:00 a.m.

