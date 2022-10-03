Toronto Marlies Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster

The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2022-23 training camp roster. The initial camp roster will have 29 players which includes 19 forwards, seven defencemen and three goaltenders. The full training camp roster is attached.

The Belleville Senators (Ottawa) will host the Marlies and the Laval Rocket (Montréal) for a series of preseason games at CAA Arena. The Marlies face off against the Senators on Friday, October 7 followed by the Rocket on Saturday, October 8.

The Marlies open the regular season with a home-and-home against the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) beginning on the road on Friday, October 14 and returning to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m.

FORWARDS (19)

PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN 2021-22 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED

BADINI, Jack 33 6'0 203 L Greenwich, CT 01/19/98 San Diego (AHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 29, 2022)

BLANDISI, Joseph 36 6'0 193 L Markham, ON 07/18/94 Toronto (AHL) Free Agent - AHL (March 4, 2022)

BUDGELL, Brett 51 6'0 185 L St. John's, NL 06/01/01 Charlottetown (QMJHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 29, 2022)

CENTAZZO, Orrin 92 5'8 159 L Marwayne, AB 04/17/00 Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (June 18, 2022)

CHYZOWSKI, Ryan 13 6'1 170 L Kamloops, BC 05/14/00 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (June 15, 2021)

DOUGLAS, Curtis 53 6'9 242 L Oakville, ON 03/06/00 Toronto (AHL) Free Agent (July 27, 2021)

ELLIS, Max 22 5'9 171 R Plymouth, MI 01/18/00 Toronto (AHL) / Notre Dame (NCAA) Free Agent (April 8, 2022)

GOGOLEV, Pavel 75 6'1 197 L Moscow, Russia 02/19/00 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent (July 29, 2021)

JOHNSTONE, Marc 9 6'0 181 R Cranford, NJ 06/19/96 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (June 18, 2022)

KRUSE, Brandon 14 5'9 159 L Saline, MI 02/26/99 Henderson (AHL) / Boston College (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (August 18, 2022)

NOEL, Nathan 8 5'11 174 R St. John's, NL 06/21/97 Newfoundland (ECHL) Professional Tryout

O'BRIEN, Zach 10 5'11 216 R St. John's, NL 06/29/92 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 29, 2022)

PLOUFFE, Derian 21 5'10 183 L Nepean, ON 01/15/95 Newfoundland (ECHL) Professional Tryout

SHAW, Logan 11 6'4 212 R Glace Bay, NS 10/05/92 Ottawa (NHL) / Belleville (AHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 13, 2022)

SKIRVING, Todd 15 6'2 190 L Thunder Bay, ON 04/30/92 Newfoundland (ECHL) Professional Tryout

SLAGGERT, Graham 90 6'0 195 L South Bend, IN 04/06/99 Toronto (AHL) / Notre Dame (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (March 31, 2022)

SOLOW, Zach 73 5'9 185 R Naples, FL 11/06/98 Milwaukee (AHL) / Florida (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (July 29, 2022)

SUTHERS, Keenan 27 6'8 245 L Tecumseh, ON 04/27/98 Univ. of Maine (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (June 18, 2022)

WALKER, Nolan 20 5'10 181 R Anchorage, AK 10/20/98 St. Cloud State Univ. (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (April 5, 2022)

DEFENCE (7)

PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN 2021-22 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED

HELLICKSON, Matthew 12 6'0 183 L Rogers, MN 03/21/98 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (August 17, 2021)

HOEFENMAYER, Noel 2 6'0 192 L Toronto, ON 01/06/99 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (April 4, 2020)

JOYAUX, Michael 4 5'10 181 R Bloomingdale, IL 02/13/97 Western Michigan Univ. (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (April 5, 2022)

KAPCHECK, Brennan 5 5'9 170 R Mt. Prospect, IL 11/17/96 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (April 2, 2021)

LARSEN, Kasper 6'6 231 L Rødovre, Denmark 09/23/02 Mississauga (OHL) Amateur Tryout

MILLER, Tommy 25 6'2 196 R West Bloomfield, MI 03/06/99 Northeastern (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (March 31, 2022)

PIETRONIRO, Matteo 32 6'1 185 L Boise, ID 10/20/98 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (June 16, 2022)

GOALTENDERS (3)

PLAYER # HT WT C BIRTHPLACE BORN 2021-22 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED

CAVALLIN, Luke 40 6'2 198 R Swindon, Great Britain 04/29/01 Flint (OHL) Free Agent - AHL (June 6, 2022)

McKAY, Dryden 45 6'0 183 L Downers Grove, IL 11/25/97 Minnesota State (NCAA) Free Agent - AHL (April 25, 2022)

PETRUZZELLI, Keith 80 6'6 180 L Wilbraham, MA 02/09/99 Toronto (AHL) / Newfoundland (ECHL) Free Agent - AHL (August 29, 2021)

INJURED (2)

PLAYER # HT WT C BIRTHPLACE BORN 2021-22 CLUB(S) ACQUIRED

ABRAMOV, Mikhail 95 5'11 170 L Moscow, Russia 03/26/01 Toronto (AHL) 2019 NHL Draft (115th overall)

RINDELL, Axel 61 6'0 192 R Espoo, Finland 04/23/00 Kärpät (Liiga) / Jukurit (Liiga) 2020 NHL Draft (177th overall)

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2021-22 Maple Leafs roster featured 14 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Joey Anderson, Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Rasmus Sandin, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

