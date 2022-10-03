Anaheim Ducks Assign Four to Gulls
October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned the following four players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Benoit-Olivier Groulx - C
Josh Lopina - C
Danny O'Regan - C
Austin Strand - D
Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 33 players: 17 forwards, 13 defensemen and three goaltenders.
