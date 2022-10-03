Amerks Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule
October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will open its 2022 Training Camp on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at The Blue Cross Arena. All on-ice sessions over the week-long camp will be held at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena except on Friday, Oct. 7, which will be held at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex.
Rochester plays its first of two preseason games on Saturday, Oct. 8 when they visit the Syracuse Crunch for a 5 p.m. face-off at Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Amerks then return home to host the Utica Comets on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. All current Amerks Season Ticket Members can receive up to four complimentary tickets to the game while tickets for the general public start at just $12. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amerks.com or by calling 585-454-5335.
The schedule for the first week of Amerks 2022 Training Camp is as follows (time is subject to change):
Monday, Oct. 3
Players report for physicals and medical testing
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena
Thursday, Oct. 6
Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena
Friday, Oct. 7
Practice at 11 a.m. - Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Saturday, Oct. 8
Morning skate at 10:20 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena
Preseason Game at Syracuse at 5 p.m. - Upstate Medical University Arena
Sunday, Oct. 9
Preseason Game vs. Utica at 5 p.m. - Blue Cross Arena
