Amerks Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule

October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will open its 2022 Training Camp on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at The Blue Cross Arena. All on-ice sessions over the week-long camp will be held at 11 a.m. at The Blue Cross Arena except on Friday, Oct. 7, which will be held at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex.

Rochester plays its first of two preseason games on Saturday, Oct. 8 when they visit the Syracuse Crunch for a 5 p.m. face-off at Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Amerks then return home to host the Utica Comets on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. All current Amerks Season Ticket Members can receive up to four complimentary tickets to the game while tickets for the general public start at just $12. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amerks.com or by calling 585-454-5335.

The schedule for the first week of Amerks 2022 Training Camp is as follows (time is subject to change):

Monday, Oct. 3

Players report for physicals and medical testing

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Oct. 6

Practice at 11 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Friday, Oct. 7

Practice at 11 a.m. - Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex

Saturday, Oct. 8

Morning skate at 10:20 a.m. - Blue Cross Arena

Preseason Game at Syracuse at 5 p.m. - Upstate Medical University Arena

Sunday, Oct. 9

Preseason Game vs. Utica at 5 p.m. - Blue Cross Arena

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.