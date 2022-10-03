Wolf Pack Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Rangers, have announced their Training Camp roster for the 2022-2023 season. The club officially kicked off Training Camp on Monday morning at the XL Center in downtown Hartford.

Prior to the start of camp, the Wolf Pack agreed to professional tryouts (PTO) with five players. Joining the club on a PTO are defensemen Joe Masonius, Jake Ryczek, and Tim Theocharidis, and forwards Brendan Harris and Sam Sternschein. In addition, goaltender Talyn Boyko has joined the Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout (ATO).

The Wolf Pack currently have 19 forwards, 12 defensemen, and five goaltenders on the Training Camp roster.

Forwards (19): Easton Brodzinski, Will Cuylle, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Turner Elson, Tanner Fritz, Tim Gettinger, Brendan Harris, Karl Henriksson, Zach Jordan, Patrick Khodorenko, Ryder Korczak, Ryan Lohin, Lauri Pajuniemi, Matt Rempe, Austin Rueschhoff, C.J. Smith, Sam Sternschein, Bobby Trivigno, and Alex Whelan.

Defensemen (12): Ty Emberson, Zach Giuttari, Louka Henault, Blake Hillman, Luke Martin, Joe Masonius, Matthew Robertson, Jake Ryczek, Brandon Scanlin, Hunter Skinner, Tim Theocharidis, and Andy Welinski.

Goaltenders (5): Talyn Boyko, Louis Domingue, Parker Gahagen, Dylan Garand, and Olof Lindbom.

The Wolf Pack open the 2022-23 season on Friday, October 14th, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. The club hosts its home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town.

To run with the Pack during the 2022-23 season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets for information on ticket packages and to purchase single-game tickets.

