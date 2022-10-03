San Diego Gulls Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will open its 2022 Training Camp Monday, Oct. 3 at The Rinks - Poway Ice.

New Gulls head coach Roy Sommer will lead seven on-ice sessions that will take place at Poway Ice beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 3-7, Oct. 9 and Oct. 11.

In addition to on-ice practices, San Diego will host its sole preseason game against the Ontario Reign Saturday, Oct. 8 (7 p.m. PT) at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Individual tickets to the Gulls vs. Reign preseason game will be $10 for all fans and seating is general admission (first-come, first-served basis). Parking at Pechanga Arena will be free of charge in arena lots. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Preseason.

San Diego's 2022 Training Camp Roster is attached.

Poway Ice is located at 12455 Kerran Street, Poway CA, 92064. Parking is free and available adjacent to the facility.

Select coaches and players will be available for interviews following each practice. Please contact the Gulls communications office to best accommodate your needs in terms of specific player/coach interview requests.

2022 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE (Oct. 3-11)

Date Event Time Location

Monday, Oct. 3 Practice 10:30 a.m. Poway Ice

Tuesday, Oct. 4 Practice 10:30 a.m. Poway Ice

Wednesday, Oct. 5 Practice 10:30 a.m. Poway Ice

Thursday, Oct. 6 Practice 10:30 a.m. Poway Ice

Friday, Oct. 7 Practice 10:30 a.m. Poway Ice

Saturday, Oct. 8 Preseason Game vs. Ontario 7:00 p.m. Pechanga Arena

Sunday, Oct. 9 Practice 10:30 a.m. Poway Ice

Monday, Oct. 10 No On-Ice Activity

Tuesday, Oct. 11 Practice 10:30 a.m. Poway Ice

