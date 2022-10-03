Firebirds Release 22-Game Ticket Membership

October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced their brand new 22-Game Ticket Membership for fans to enjoy the inaugural season of Firebirds' hockey at Acrisure Arena.

The 22-game plan features 10 promo nights including Opening Night on December 18th. Fans can attend a plethora of games without the commitment of all 32 home contests. In addition to tickets, fans who hold the 22-Game Membership will have priority access to Calder Cup Playoff tickets, parking and other ticket discounts, a dedicated service executive, and access to the online account manager.

The dates include:

Friday, December 18, 2022 vs. Tucson Roadrunners - 6pm - Opening Night

Friday, December 23, 2022 vs. Henderson Silver Knights - 7pm - Teddy Bear Toss/Ugly Sweater Night

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 vs. Ontario Reign- 7pm

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 vs. Colorado Eagles - 7pm

Sunday, January 8, 2023 vs. Ontario Reign - 3pm - Pride Night

Friday, January 13, 2023 vs. Bakersfield Condors - 7pm

Monday, January 16, 2023 vs. Tucson Roadrunners - 3pm - MLK Day

Sunday, January 22, 2023 vs. San Diego Gulls - 3pm

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 vs. San Jose Barracuda - 7pm

Friday, February 3, 2023 vs. San Diego Gulls - 7pm

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 vs. Tucson Roadrunners - 7pm

Saturday, February 18, 2023 vs. Bakersfield Condors - 6pm - Hometown Heroes Night

Saturday, February 25, 2023 vs. San Jose Barracuda - 6pm

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 vs. Calgary Wranglers - 7pm

Saturday, March 11, 2023 vs. Texas Stars - 6pm - Military Appreciation Night

Friday, March 17, 2023 vs. Iowa Wild - 7pm - St. Patrick's Day

Sunday, March 19, 2023 vs. San Diego Gulls - 3pm - Pucks & Paws

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 vs. Bakersfield Condors - 7pm

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 vs. Calgary Wranglers - 7pm

Saturday, April 8, 2023 vs. Bakersfield Condors - 6pm - Fan Appreciation Night

Sunday, April 9, 2023 vs. Henderson Silver Knights - 3pm - Easter Sunday

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 vs. Ontario Reign - 7pm

The Firebirds will face off for their Home Away from Home Series in Seattle this October against the Abbotsford Canucks and Calgary Wranglers. The four games will take place at three different venues in the Seattle area.

Seattle Games

Coachella Valley's inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.