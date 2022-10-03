Comets Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today the team's training camp roster for the 2022-23 season. The roster includes two goalies, four defensemen and 11 forwards. Players attending the start of the Comets camp include:

Goaltenders:

Isaac Poulter

Mareks Mitens

Defensemen:

Ivan Chukarov

Dylan Blujus

Jarrod Gourley

Filip Bratt

Forwards:

Billy Jerry

Nick Rivera

Noah Corson

Nolan Stevens

Ryan Schmelzer

Sebastian Vidmar

Daniel Walker

Garrett Van Whye

Xavier Parent

Samuel Laberge

Nick Hutchison

The Comets home opener takes place inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins at 7:00 PM. Seats are still available. Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2022-23 Season. All new Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive Comets 10th anniversary jersey with their ticket package. Season ticket information is available at uticacomets.com/szn. Comets fans can guarantee a ticket to five premier games with the premier pack. This five-game package starts as low as $99 at uticacomets.com/premierpack.

