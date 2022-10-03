Comets Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster
October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today the team's training camp roster for the 2022-23 season. The roster includes two goalies, four defensemen and 11 forwards. Players attending the start of the Comets camp include:
Goaltenders:
Isaac Poulter
Mareks Mitens
Defensemen:
Ivan Chukarov
Dylan Blujus
Jarrod Gourley
Filip Bratt
Forwards:
Billy Jerry
Nick Rivera
Noah Corson
Nolan Stevens
Ryan Schmelzer
Sebastian Vidmar
Daniel Walker
Garrett Van Whye
Xavier Parent
Samuel Laberge
Nick Hutchison
